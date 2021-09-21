CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.

Jacqueline Rogers
7d ago

you canceled NCIS New Orleans for this? No...not impressed. Get New Orleans show back...please. Loved New Orleans best...

JJ Pugh
7d ago

Only watched 20 minutes of show & deleted from Hopper never to record again. Why? Couldn't understand half of the cast.. These so called actors don't enunciate so why waste time on a show you can't understand. Bring back shows with depth!

William Cleghorn, Sr.
7d ago

They jumped off a cliff had a fight in the water that’s it oh yeah they made a joke at the end. The commercials were better. They had so many ways they could have gone introducing the characters but they just didn’t. I felt like at least with the characters that I had missed the first couple of shows maybe the first season. Comparing this to an of the others in the franchise is ludicrous. No zip no pop I just laid an egg.

