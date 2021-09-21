SC infectious disease expert cautions against vaccine misinformation

A study by Kaiser Health News shows Alabama is among the fifty percent of U.S. States to cut back on powers used to protect the public from COVID-19. Republican lawmakers are being spurred by voters angry over mask and vaccine mandates to pass laws to prevent State and Local officials from acting to protect public health. In Alabama, state and local governments cannot issue vaccine passports and schools cannot require COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Kay Ivey pledged to fight President Biden’s order that businesses mandate their workers get their shots. However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed over a month ago that State law cannot prevent business owners from imposing such a mandate. Also, under State law, teenagers over the age of fourteen can consent to receiving vaccinations like the COVID-19 products by Pfzier, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. State lawmakers sought to curtail that right by ordering state-run clinics to seek parental consent.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO