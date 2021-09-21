CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC infectious disease expert cautions against vaccine misinformation

By Jack Bilyeu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — US Rep. Tom Rice took to Facebook Friday to criticize the Horry County Republican Party for promoting ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. In his post, he called advocating for the drug “insane.” Michelle King, the corporate director of infection prevention and control at McLeod Health System said promoting alternatives to the COVID-19 vaccine is dangerous.

In The Fight Against COVID, Health Workers Aren't Immune To Vaccine Misinformation

As new data shows 1 in 500 Americans has died from COVID-19 and the delta variant continues to surge across the country, the next challenge many health care leaders face is within their own staffs: the 27% of of U.S. health care workers who have not been vaccinated against the disease as of July, according to a study by The COVID States Project.
Infectious disease experts push for flu shots to avoid overloading hospitals

MADISON, Wis. — With the coronavirus pandemic still raging throughout the country, local health experts are pushing for people to get their flu shot sooner rather than later. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 36,175 cases of the flu in Wisconsin during the 2019-2020 flu season....
Medical Moment: The FBI of infectious diseases

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant strain in the U.S. And patients infected with the variant are 1.8 times more likely to be hospitalized. But now, as Martie Salt reports, a team of researchers is breaking down the best plan to stop COVID and keep its damage from spreading.
Study: Alabama among GOP legislatures to cut back protections against infectious disease

A study by Kaiser Health News shows Alabama is among the fifty percent of U.S. States to cut back on powers used to protect the public from COVID-19. Republican lawmakers are being spurred by voters angry over mask and vaccine mandates to pass laws to prevent State and Local officials from acting to protect public health. In Alabama, state and local governments cannot issue vaccine passports and schools cannot require COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Kay Ivey pledged to fight President Biden’s order that businesses mandate their workers get their shots. However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall confirmed over a month ago that State law cannot prevent business owners from imposing such a mandate. Also, under State law, teenagers over the age of fourteen can consent to receiving vaccinations like the COVID-19 products by Pfzier, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. State lawmakers sought to curtail that right by ordering state-run clinics to seek parental consent.
YouTube bans vaccine misinformation

In a new attempt to stem the flow of anti-vaccine misinformation, YouTube said Wednesday that it won’t allow videos that claim vaccines approved by health authorities are dangerous or don’t work. The platform is also banning prominent anti-vaccine accounts, including Joseph Mercola’s channel and the Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-linked Children’s Defense Fund.
UTMC Infectious Disease Specialist Provides Update on COVID-19

In a special episode of Prescribed Listening, Dr. Michael Ellis outlines how the delta variant — estimated to be twice as contagious as the original virus — has changed the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellis, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer at The University of Toledo Medical...
