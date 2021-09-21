Alcon Has 2 Employees Whose Jobs Are to Keep the ‘Blade Runner’ Timeline Straight
Adult Swim and Crunchyroll’s upcoming animated series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” takes place between the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic “Blade Runner” and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel “Blade Runner: 2049.” Set in a futuristic world that plays by its own very strict rules, the minds behind the series at Alcon Entertainment, the owner of the “keeper” of the “Blade Runner” IP, strived to make sure that everything in their new series did in fact play by those rules.www.thewrap.com
