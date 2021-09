EXCLUSIVE: The Black List, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Redford Center along with the CAA Foundation have chosen three recipients of the group’s inaugural Climate Storytelling Fellowship. The fellowship, which launched in April, aims to harness more stories that focus on climate change, its impact and possible solutions. The CAA Foundation has since come aboard the initiative and has helped boost the grant money given to the winners. Elise H. Greven’s Silent Spring, Jonathan Brebner’s The Demon and Ellie Bambach’s American Exiles were chosen out of hundreds of applicants that ranged from sci-fi TV pilots to feature-length romantic comedies, the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO