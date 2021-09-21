CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Just Announced Three New Kindle Paperwhite Readers — Here's What's New

By Jonathan Zavaleta
If you’ve been curious about e-readers but were hesitant to take the leap, now might be the time to try them out. Amazon just announced three new versions of the Kindle Paperwhite, which you can preorder ahead of their October 27 release. The Paperwhite is the company’s middle-ground e-reader offering, boasting a higher resolution and a more paper-like display than the standard Kindle , but a much more approachable price than the Kindle Oasis.

What’s more, Amazon has expanded the Kindle Paperwhite line, offering three versions this time around. They are the all-new Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

Read on below to see what’s new with the three Kindle Paperwhites.

A Bigger Screen, Plus USB-C Charging

The new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8″ screen, a slight improvement over the 6″ display of the previous model. The Paperwhite has an adjustable warm light for more comfortable reading at different times of the day. Like the previous model, the Kindle Paperwhite is water-resistant, meaning you can bring it in the bath worry-free. The 300 PPI display is glare-free and easy to read in any light, though this is not an improvement over the specs from the last model. The pages also turn more quickly with the new Paperwhite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2jcz_0c3XJscx00

Buy: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $139.99

A seemingly small yet substantial upgrade is the switch to USB-C, which is rapidly becoming the standard for everything from laptops to Bluetooth headphones. For those unfamiliar, USB-C can carry power and data faster for quicker charging and downloads. It’s also reversible, so you don’t have to deal with constantly flipping your charger over. If you already have devices with USB-C, charging will be even more convenient.

A New Signature Edition and Kids Edition

In addition to the main line Paperwhite, Amazon also unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite Signature and Kindle Paperwhite Kids. The signature boasts 32GB of storage, up from Paperwhite’s 8GB. You can charge with USB-C or wireless charging. Otherwise, the Signature Edition has the same display size and resolution as the new regular Paperwhite. Since the device can go weeks between charges and 8GB already holds thousands of books, the Signature edition’s Qi-enabled charging and 32GB will mostly benefit the most voracious readers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3328nh_0c3XJscx00

The new Kids version includes a colorful kid-friendly cover and one year of Amazon Kids+. Perhaps what’s more important is what it doesn’t have — there aren’t games, apps or videos. That way, the kids can focus on reading time. Otherwise, the Kids edition has the same screen size and specs as the regular new Paperwhite.

Pricing

The Signature starts at $190, Kids at $160 and Paperwhite at $140. The $140 Paperwhite is with ads on the lock screen and home screen. The no-ad model is $20 extra for the Paperwhite. The previous Paperwhite model starts at $130.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0CH2_0c3XJscx00

Buy: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $139.99

Buy: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $189.99

Buy: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids $159.99

