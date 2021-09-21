CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Minority-owned business expands at Liberty Center

By Tom Demeropolis
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA minority-owned, fast-growing local business has expanded at Liberty Center, the $350 million mixed-use development in Liberty Township. Sugar Loft Events II, a small local business that opened its first large-scale event space at Liberty Center nearly three years ago in the Foundry building with 2,100 square feet of space, now boasts a new location with more than 17,000 square feet of event space. The new space, located between Rusty Bucket and Express, can hold celebrations ranging from birthday parties to wedding receptions.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Millions in grants from Wells Fargo going to minority-owned businesses in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– To help small businesses recover from COVID-19, nearly $3 million in grants are going to help minority-owned businesses in South Carolina. These grants are from Wells Fargo and a part of its ‘Open for Business Fund’ program. The program focuses on helping diversely owned businesses and entrepreneurs recover and rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Wells Fargo is giving a hand to minority owned businesses in the state

Millions of dollars in grant money is helping give some life to small businesses in this state. Wednesday afternoon, Wells Fargo and South Carolina Lieutenant Governor, Pamela Yvette, announced three South Carolina Development financial institutions receive nearly $3 million in grants for minority owned businesses. The money will give those...
CAYCE, SC
Columbus Business First

Largest Central Ohio Minority-owned Businesses

We rank Central Ohio minority-owned businesses by 2020 revenue. To qualify for this list, companies must be based in Central Ohio and 51% or more owned by members of minority groups as defined by the Ohio Department of Development – African-American, Native American, Hispanic or Asian-American. Information is provided by individual companies via an online survey and could not be independently verified.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Sugar Loft Events Ii#Liberty Center#Ac Hotel#Dillard#Cobb Luxury
dailymemphian.com

MMBC awarded grant to help minority-owned businesses

Small business minority business Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum Tennessee Minority Business Development Agency Business Center Jozelle Booker Charles Barnes action janitorial Subscriber Only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus more than 20 freelancers,...
SMALL BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Baltimore City Receives $2M In Funding For Minority Owned Business Development

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In August, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency awarded $2 million to the Mayor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business to operate the Mid-Atlantic Region Minority Business Development Agency Advanced Manufacturing Center. The project will provide targeted assistance to minority manufacturers and increase...
BALTIMORE, MD
wcgazette.com

Funding available for expanding small businesses

SEATTLE - Business Impact NW and Ventures received $200,000 and $187,900 in grants to help low-income entrepreneurs get financing to establish and expand their small businesses. The money comes from U.S. Small Business Administration awarding 27 organizations $5.2 million under the Program for Investment in Micro-Entrepreneurs (PRIME) grant awards. The...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
businessjournaldaily.com

Youngstown OKs Funds to Aid Minority-Owned Businesses, Young Entrepreneurs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Board of Control approved contracts to provide assistance to existing businesses and young entrepreneurs at its meeting Thursday morning. Among the agreements was a $150,000 contract with Carmella M. Williams LLC to provide microenterprise assistance and technical assistance to minority-owned and disadvantaged businesses through the Community Development Block Grant program utilizing funds the city received last year from the first coronavirus relief bill.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton-Area Minority-Owned Companies

Data from organizations listed. Some organizations contacted did not respond. Secondary ranking by local employees. Information current as of September 2021 and may be edited for space. Data subject to change. For information about the list contact Nicole Mistretta (937) 528-4424, nmistretta@bizjournals.com.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Business Journal

Women-Owned Businesses

Information was obtained from company representatives and BBJ records. Information on the List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the BBJ. For the purposes of the List, women-owned businesses are those with at least 51% ownership held by women. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
ECONOMY
WECT

DOT workshop to focus on urging small, minority-owned businesses to compete for state contracts

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Small business owners looking to compete for state transportation contracts are invited to attend Sept. 25 workshop at Southeastern Community College in Columbus County. The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting informational meetings aimed at disadvantaged businesses enterprises, which include small businesses and those companies...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
thenewirmonews.com

Chambers partner to launch Minority Business Accelerator

Three Chamber organizations from across South Carolina have jointly announced that Bank of America has provided a $500,000 grant to launch a statewide Minority Business Accelerator program. This program will be led by the Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville Chambers and is set to launch in January of 2022. The Minority...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Minority-Owned Developers Pitch Massive Sullivan Square Development

A minority-led development team is pitching a large transformation of the Sullivan Square area, applying to develop more than 1.7M SF of commercial space and 851 new housing units. RISE Together, founded by industry veteran Herby Duverné, is partnering with minority-owned developer TRAX for the Sullivan Square Redevelopment Project in...
REAL ESTATE
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Houston Welcomes Several New Women- and Minority-Owned Shops

Tanger Outlets Houston continues to expand its retail roster with the addition of six women- and minority-owned small businesses. The open-air shopping destination introduces a variety of new offerings to satisfy shoppers with the recent openings of Lex & Mae Southern Yankee, Hana Brands, S+S Sweet Spot, E&A Outlaws Western Wear, CKD’s Golf Carts and Aim On Target. The local brands join other community favorites at the outlet center including Vera Bradley, Columbia, Under Armour and more!
SMALL BUSINESS
Columbus Dispatch

Grove City expanding boundaries of DORA in Town Center

Grove City's Town Center soon will have a larger Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. The DORA is being expanded to include the space just east of the old Grove City Library site on Park Street on the other side of Arbutus Avenue and the east side of Broadway extending south from Civic Place to Mojo on Broadway, 4094 Broadway.
GROVE CITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy