Minority-owned business expands at Liberty Center
A minority-owned, fast-growing local business has expanded at Liberty Center, the $350 million mixed-use development in Liberty Township. Sugar Loft Events II, a small local business that opened its first large-scale event space at Liberty Center nearly three years ago in the Foundry building with 2,100 square feet of space, now boasts a new location with more than 17,000 square feet of event space. The new space, located between Rusty Bucket and Express, can hold celebrations ranging from birthday parties to wedding receptions.www.bizjournals.com
