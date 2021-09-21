CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab Yields Durable Survival Benefit in Advanced RCC

Cover picture for the articlePatient with advanced renal cell carcinoma who were treated with nivolumab and ipilimumab experienced a long-term survival benefit that was superior to sunitinib. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdvio) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) resulted in a durable overall survival (OS) benefit vs sunitinib (Sutent) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to the results of a conditional survival analysis that were presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.1.

