Tragically, overdose deaths skyrocketed by nearly 30% from 2019 to more than 93,000 in 2020 according to CDC data released in July, driven largely by Fentanyl. The CDC and SAMHSA announced that Federal funding may now be used to purchase Fentanyl testing strips to help curb the dramatic spike in drug overdose deaths. Even more tragically, many Americans still believe it is a moral weakness exacerbated by the pandemic at the root of these deaths, versus them having what can be a fatal and progressive disease.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO