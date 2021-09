World War Z has finally arrived to Steam in the form of World War Z: Aftermath, an updated version with lots of new content, first-person mode, a new melee combat system, and a few other perks. As is tradition with games that start their life cycle on the Epic Games Store before eventually coming to Steam, existing World War Z players on PC are migrating from one launcher to the other in droves. If you are one of those players and would like to preserve your progress before diving into World War Z: Aftermath on Steam, you should transfer your save files before deleting it from the Epic Games Store client. Here’s how to do it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO