Texas State

Governor Abbott: Texas Will Continue Surging State Resources To Secure The Border

By Governor Greg Abbott Press Office
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Del Rio where he vowed to continue surging state resources to secure the border and address the chaos in Del Rio created by the Biden Administration. During his remarks, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Military Department, and local personnel for their robust response to the Biden Administration's failure to enforce immigration laws, including the surge of more than 16,000 migrants arriving at the Del Rio International Bridge over the past week. The Governor also added that the State of Texas will continue to strategically deploy resources to other areas along the border as part of the ongoing efforts of Operation Lone Star.

