Brian Austin Green Agreed To Appear On ‘DWTS’ Under Certain Terms

By Jamie Colclasure
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So far fans are loving Brian Austin Green on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. He’s paired up with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. The two never really dreamed this would happen but here they are. So, what happened, and under what terms did Brian agree to the show? The two opened up about Brian Austin Green joining the cast with his real-life love interest, who just happens to be a professional dancer.

