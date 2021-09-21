Brian Austin Green Agreed To Appear On ‘DWTS’ Under Certain Terms

After Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess brought their ‘sizzling chemistry’ to ‘DWTS,’ she raved over how ‘good’ he did before giving her love a sweet kiss!. “Hey, everybody,” Brian Austin Green said at the start of an Instagram Story, posted right after he and Sharna Burgess finished their first dance on Monday’s season premiere of Dancing with the Stars. When Sharna, 36, asked her boyfriend how he felt about his first dance, Brian, 48, said the experience was “nerve-wracking, but it awesome.” Sharna, who is quite literally a DWTS pro, asked Brian about his first time, and he said that “the high [you feel] when you get it, and it’s done, is amazing.” At the end of the video, Brian and Sharna encouraged everyone to vote for them, “because he [Brian] did amazing! He did so good, and I’m proud of you.” The two lovers then leaned in for a passionate kiss, and if that doesn’t encourage their fans to vote, nothing will.

