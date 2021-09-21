‘There is a lot of grief’: Hospital chaplains busier as delta variant surge continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — While they’re working, the nurses power through it. But when that shift ends, they tell Rev. Janet Edwards they sit in their car and cry. “There is just a lot of grief they are bearing, a lot of it,” said Rev. Janet Edwards, a United Methodist Church minister and hospital chaplain in the Trident Health System. “It is just a very sad time for them, and for everyone here. We are seeing a lot of tragedy and it is sort of unrelenting here. It’s hard. It makes it really hard.”