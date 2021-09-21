CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Evan Hansen Walks Through the Uncanny Valley, Ascends Anyway

By Helen Shaw
Cover picture for the articleIf you have heard one thing about the movie musical Dear Evan Hansen, it’s probably that the star is too old. “Old” in this case means “in his late 20s,” and despite a long history of creaky elderpersons playing teens onscreen (cf. Bye Bye Birdie and Riverdale), for many, the casting of a heavily made-up, 27-year-old Ben Platt has been one uncanny valley too far. Our Vulture coverage from the Toronto International Film Festival asked the hard question — “How Old Does Ben Platt Look in Dear Evan Hansen?” — and the answer was: so old. I can verify. Comparisons to Pat from SNL’s “It’s Pat!” and the child impersonator in Orphan are not wrong. I might add that Platt’s Evan Hansen looks like Fred Armisen in any sketch in which Fred Armisen is trying to seem extra naïve and creepy.

'Dear Evan Hansen' makes its way to film

The creators of the movie version of "Dear Evan Hansen," the Tony-winning musical, felt they had some explaining to do. The smash-hit Broadway show is about a teenager who perpetuates a cruel lie, one that convulses a grieving family. But it has left open-ended a crucial concern: How does an audience empathize with a main character responsible for such gratuitous suffering?
Final Trailer and Poster for the Musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN Featuring the Song "Waving Through a Window"

The final trailer has been released for the film Dear Evan Hansen that was adapted from the Tony-award winning Broadway show of the same name. This trailer features the song “Waving Through a Window” that is featured in the show and film, and is sung by the title character, played by Ben Platt. He is joined in the cast by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes.
Broadway to the big screen: Actor Nik Dodani talks ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Broadway comes to the big screen with “Dear Evan Hansen.”. Perfectly cast as Evan Hansen’s witty best friend is actor and comedian Nik Dodani. Dodani spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the film, whether or not he’s seen the musical and what viewers can expect. Catch “Dear Evan Hansen” in...
Movie Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani. Steven Levenson, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a new musical film, based on the stage production, which won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score Written for the Theatre, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.
Ben Platt on ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ How He Can Sing Through Tears, and the Changes From the Stage

With director Stephen Chbosky’s (The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Wonder) Dear Evan Hansen arriving in theaters on September 24th, I recently got to speak with Ben Platt about bringing the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to movie screens. If you’re not familiar with Dear Evan Hansen, the high school-set film is written for the screen by the show’s Tony-winning writer Steven Levenson, with music and lyrics by the show’s Oscar, Grammy, and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. The story is about a high school outsider (Platt) who gains friendship and fame by falsely claiming that he had a tight bond with one of his deceased classmates. The film and play is a powerful look at isolation, social anxiety, and grief and shines a light on the importance of talking about mental health. Dear Evan Hansen also stars Kaitlyn Deaver, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani.
The Cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen' on Youth and Mental Health

'Let's Talk About It: Youth and Mental Health — A Conversation with the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen and PEOPLE' features actors Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and more having an honest conversation about mental health. Moderated by PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, the panel also includes Amandla Stenberg, Danny Pino and Nik Dodani, along with expert Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, founding President and Medical Director of Child Mind Institute.
“Dear Evan Hansen” can not recapture stage magic

Besides the expected superhero films, the genre that seems to be all the rage in 2021 is musicals. This year sees several different variations of the movie musical, featuring original concepts (“Annette”), musical variations of classic tales (Amazon’s “Cinderella”), Broadway adaptations (Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” and Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick, Tick… Boom!”), and even remakes of Broadway adaptations (Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”). Slotting right in with the rest of the Broadway pack is the film adaptation of the modern stage musical sensation: “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Gino talks with star of 'Dear Evan Hansen'

It's been a hit on Broadway. Now, the popular "Dear Evan Hansen" is a movie. Gino had the chance to sit down with one of the stars of the new film out this weekend.
Is Dear Evan Hansen Based on a True Story?

Written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is a coming-of-age musical drama based on the eponymous 2015 Tony Award-winning stage musical. It deals with the trauma of social anxiety and a series of events caused by a lonely teenager manipulating a classmate’s death in a desperate bid to be accepted by his peers and crush.
Dear Evan Hansen soars with songs, but struggles with words

The year of the movie musical™ continues with one of biggest stage musicals of recent years, Dear Evan Hansen, making its way to the big screen. The film, just like the Broadway version, stars Ben Platt, who’s seen his star ascend thanks to his role in the production. But given that the character is a high school student and Platt is now 27 years old, his believability in the part will depend on the judgment of each viewer.
Watch Dear Evan Hansen Online Streaming For Free

Dear Evan Hansen is an upcoming young-adult teen drama based on the 2015 Broadway musical of the same name. The film's screenplay has been adapted from the original stage musical script by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Meanwhile, the stage production was itself based on a book by Steven Levenson.
Watch the brand-new trailer for upcoming film: Dear Evan Hansen

This musical-turned-movie boasts a stellar cast and raw emotion... Coming of age stories come in so many forms, from the likes of Mean Girls (2004), to Kick Ass (2010); the genre is a vast, open book and can adapt to almost anything. This year (2021), it seems we will be getting a deep and emotional story about a boy and his wish to be heard.
WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Dear Evan Hansen”

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Dear Evan Hansen” isn’t the love letter it should have been. Here and there, there are glimpses of the stage production’s brilliance but this film adaptation hinges on Ben Platt’s ability to make you believe he’s a naïve high school student. Frankly, he’s too old to play the student who concocts a lie to soothe the parents of a classmate who died by suicide.
Dear Evan Hansen an overly ambitious misfire

“Dear Evan Hansen,” the adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, has its heart in the right place and is a film with good intentions that wants to provide a voice for many of the problems facing teenagers today. Even the best intentions go awry, which is the case with “Hansen.”...
How Ben Platt Became Evan Hansen for Dear Evan Hansen

Actor and musician Ben Platt is so closely associated with the role of awkward and anxious teenager Evan Hansen – he came onto the musical Dear Evan Hansen during workshops and originated the role on Broadway – that it’s sometimes hard, especially among musical theater lovers, to remember they’re two separate people. It’s not just that Platt has been with Evan for so long, but that he has portrayed him with such unforgettable power and raw emotion – enough, it turns out, to nab him a Tony.
'Dear Evan Hansen' is an unbelievably reckless disaster

Dear Evan Hansen the theatrical production is one of the most beloved Broadway musicals of the past 10 years. Dear Evan Hansen the movie spends nearly two-and-a-half hours making that fact read like an Onion headline. Dear Evan Hansen. PG-13, 137 minutes. Opens wide Friday, Sept. 24. The film adaptation...
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is poorly adapted flop

Following the stage show’s six Tony Award wins in 2017 — including best musical — all eyes were once on “Dear Evan Hansen,” seen as the future of contemporary musical theater. It has since fallen from grace; the anxiously anticipated film adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen” entirely misses the mark, serving up a cringeworthy film that makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Awkward, slow 'Dear Evan Hansen' stumbles as a film

TUCSON, Ariz. — With its Tony-studded Broadway pedigree, "Dear Evan Hansen" seemed like instant Oscar material. Instead, it's a more than two-hour public service announcement about why not all stage musicals should be adapted to film. Ben Platt reprises his Broadway role, and his sense of empathy and incredible singing...
