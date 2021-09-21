CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Murdaugh accused of ‘orchestrating campaign’ to frame teen for his son’s deadly boat crash

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh was hit with yet another lawsuit this week — accused of “orchestrating a campaign” to blame an innocent teen for his drunken son’s deadly 2019 boat crash. The drug-addicted lawyer’s son Paul had been set to face trial for the crash when he...

