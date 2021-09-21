George Will vs.1619 Project: The U.S. Founding Is 'the Best Thing That Ever Happened'

"History is made by intense, compact minorities," says Washington Post columnist George Will, who believes that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) "and her squad or cohort have the energy in the Democratic Party. A lot of people say, 'Gee whiz, I did not know Joe Biden was this far left. He's not left, not a progressive, he's a Democrat. And he goes where his party is being pulled." Will says that starting in the mid-1960s, followers of Sen. Barry Goldwater (R–Ariz.) had the same effect on the Republican Party, eventually leading the recasting of the GOP as the party of small government and the election of President Ronald Reagan in 1980.