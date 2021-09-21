CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

George Will vs.1619 Project: The U.S. Founding Is 'the Best Thing That Ever Happened'

By Nick Gillespie
Reason.com
Reason.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"History is made by intense, compact minorities," says Washington Post columnist George Will, who believes that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–N.Y.) "and her squad or cohort have the energy in the Democratic Party. A lot of people say, 'Gee whiz, I did not know Joe Biden was this far left. He's not left, not a progressive, he's a Democrat. And he goes where his party is being pulled." Will says that starting in the mid-1960s, followers of Sen. Barry Goldwater (R–Ariz.) had the same effect on the Republican Party, eventually leading the recasting of the GOP as the party of small government and the election of President Ronald Reagan in 1980.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
Person
Cal Ripken Jr.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
George Washington
Person
Gage Skidmore
Reason.com

Biden's Inflation Scapegoat Is 'Profiteering'

When July's all-item Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered 5.4 percent year-over-year growth—a level of inflation which essentially takes away a year's income growth for low-wage earners—it was all but assured that the White House would offer comment, if not action. President Joe Biden was quick to call attention to accelerating meat prices and, looking for someone to blame, called out the country's three largest meatpackers for "profiteering."
BUSINESS
MSNBC

In court case, Giuliani shed new light on the Big Lie's origins

The New York Times published a striking front-page report last week with a headline that read, "Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers' Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows." As the article detailed, Donald Trump's political operation carefully examined key election conspiracy theories, found them to be baseless, and prepared an internal memo on the findings.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Democratic Party#Democrat#The Republican Party#Gop#Senate#National Review#The Washington Post#American#Wikimedia Commons#Zuma Press Newscom#Pacific Press Newscom#Zumapress Newscom#Unsplash Music Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy