Governor Hochul: "I'm sorry you don't get the recognition that I think you deserve, but I'm here today to say you have it from me and 20 million New Yorkers who appreciate what 32BJ does every single day, especially what you went through during this pandemic, my friends. This is a bad nightmare that no one wants to repeat, but you were there at a time when a lot of people said, no, I'll just stay home and work on my computer today, I'm not going to the office, you showed up. You showed up at every corner of this state and this community to do your jobs. And you did it with such courage. You never were fearful. You just knew you had something to do and you showed up. And for that, just by showing up, I will always be grateful."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO