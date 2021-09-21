2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #12 Cole Koepke
2021-22 Team: Syracuse Crunch (AHL) 2020-21 Stats: Syracuse Crunch(AHL): 9 GP, 2 G, 1 A, 3 P, 2 PIM, +5. University of Minnesota-Duluth: 28 GP, 15 G, 8 A, 23 P, 22 PIM, +3. Welcome to the prospect that had the widest divergence in rankings between the readers and the writers. Even among the readers there was a lively spread as he received votes for every spot from 11 to 25. What I infer from the information we received in this ranking is that Lightning Nation is quite unsure about the future of young Mr. Koepke.
