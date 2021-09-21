CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington man charged with rape, sexual assault. Snapchat remarks lead to arrest

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lexington man has been charged ina sexual assault that took place in July, and a Snapchat conversation and physical exam results led to an arrest. Tyler Craig, 21, was arrested just after midnight Tuesday for three charges related to sexual assault according to an arrest citation. The official charges are rape first degree — incapable of consent — physically helpless, sexual assault first degree and assault fourth degree.

