Ed Galvin, 88

By Wednesday Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Galvin, 88, died on September 18, 2021 at his home in Glen Ellyn, surrounded by his wife and family. Born in 1933, the son of Irish immigrants, he grew up on the West Side of Chicago and at an early age fell in love with the game of basketball on the hardwood and asphalt courts of school gyms and Chicago Park District playgrounds. A 6-5 Chicago Catholic League and All-City forward for renowned Coach Clem Naughton at St. Philip High School, he earned a basketball scholarship to Loyola University in New Orleans, where he set team scoring and rebound records, was the Wolfpack’s most valuable player for three straight years, a member of Collier Magazine’s All-American Basketball Team, and the 77th overall pick of the 1955 NBA draft, selected by the Syracuse Nationals (now the Philadelphia 76’ers).

