The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years ago, the city and county government of St. Louis, along with the public entity that owns the Dome at America’s Center, sued the league and its 32 franchises, seeking what could amount to more than $1 billion in damages. The three plaintiffs (“St. Louis”) argue that...

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO