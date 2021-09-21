Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Julio Urias Tries To Start Winning Streak
After taking two of three from the Cincinnati Reds, the Los Angles Dodgers begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies for the final time this season. The Dodgers sit one game behind the San Francisco Giants in the National League West with a record of 96-54. The Rockies at 70-79 have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so they just look to help stop the Dodgers from winning their ninth consecutive division title.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0