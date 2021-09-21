Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Julio Urias Tries To Start Winning Streak

The Dodgers flew from Cincinnati to Denver in the same position they were in when they arrived in Cincinnati: one game behind the San Francisco Giants, despite a record that would win most divisions in most years with relative ease. It’s been the story of the season for Los Angeles – an excellent season measured by wins and losses dampened by the reality of the Giants’ historic turnaround. With 12 games still to go, the Dodgers certainly have time to pull past San Francisco to win the NL West – but the margin for error shrinks with every passing day.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO