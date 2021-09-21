CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can private employers mandate COVID vaccines, masks? Maps show rules in every state

By Hayley Fowler
Lexington Herald-Leader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.

Comments / 35

Hafer Ray
8d ago

I love and own a business in Wyoming and can tell you I WILL NOT require vaccines….it is a personal choice to get it and I am not GOD and I will not make that decision for you..and will not put up with someone telling me how to run my business!!!!!

Reply(1)
17
truth or friends
7d ago

so they already intended to charge me at least 650$ more a year in health insurance, but now I may lose both my insurance and job... Over what a "vaccine" that's seeing more hospitalizations than the unvaccinated. Weird

Reply(5)
9
Aaron Mattson
8d ago

You cannot make me do anything. I would rather stand by my beliefs than to allow my employer to " mandate" anything!

Reply
8
