Financial Reports

Ascension's revenue, net income rise in fiscal 2021

By Diana Barr
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 8 days ago
The St. Louis-based nonprofit health care system reported improved results for fiscal 2021, with increased revenue and a net gain compared with the prior year's net loss.

www.bizjournals.com

