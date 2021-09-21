Ascension's revenue, net income rise in fiscal 2021

Adobe, a designer of visual software architecture, reported third-quarter financial results today that topped forecasts. The findings demonstrate excellent revenue growth for the next three months, as well as guidance for the next three months. Shantanu Narayen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adobe, said the business had an “outstanding quarter” as it strives to revolutionize narrative structure, education, and how business is done. He went on to say that “our brilliant people, category-defining innovation, and product leadership uniquely position us for ongoing momentum and success.”

