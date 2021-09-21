CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update

By Vandana Singh
 8 days ago
Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock is down after the Q3 revenue update ahead of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. Related Link: Conformis Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates On Higher Volumes And Royalties, License Revenue. The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee...

