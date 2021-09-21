CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inotiv Scoops Up Envigo For $200M To Enhance Research, Drug Discovery Solutions

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV), a contract research organization, has agreed to acquire Envigo RMS Holding Corp in a cash and stock transaction. Envigo is a provider of research models and services. Transaction consideration consists of $200 million of cash and 9.4 million Inotiv shares. The transaction values Envigo at an enterprise...

