Inotiv Scoops Up Envigo For $200M To Enhance Research, Drug Discovery Solutions

Drug discovery is the process of discovering and designing novel candidates for medication and therapy. The most common drug discovery methods are molecular designing, molecular manipulation, drug metabolites, random screening, and others. The report provides Drug Discovery Services market forecast, supported by detailed insights historical data and revenues, past and current market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, along with ranging impacts of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.

