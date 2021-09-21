Trump Campaign Admitted in Internal Memo That Outlandish Election Conspiracy Was BS
Days before a team of lawyers associated with Donald Trump publicly espoused a number of bizarre conspiracy claims surrounding the presidential election that had occurred two weeks prior, Trump campaign staff prepared a memo concluding that the theories were false. The existence of the memo was revealed in a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign brought by an ex-employee of the voting machine company at the center of the conspiracies.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0