Cowboys release kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from practice squad

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Greg Zuerlein’s game-winning 56-yard field goal against the Chargers on Sunday, it appears the Cowboys are feeling more confident in their kicker. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu from the practice squad on Tuesday. The move seemingly takes some pressure off Zuerlein. He made three of five kicks in...

