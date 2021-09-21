Jim Jones “Jonesy” 82 of Glen Carbon, IL passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim was born on August 21, 1939 in Granite City; the son of the late Oscar and Gladys (Fry) Jones. Jim was an operator for Shell Oil for over 25 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville and a former member of Hope Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder. Jim was a past member of the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 and in his free time he enjoyed his days of camping, riding bicycles and barbecuing with his family. Jim was very patriotic and always was waving the American Flag as his family left his home. Most of all Jim loved his family and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.