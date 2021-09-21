CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Carbon, IL

Jim Jones “Jonesy”

advantagenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Jones “Jonesy” 82 of Glen Carbon, IL passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim was born on August 21, 1939 in Granite City; the son of the late Oscar and Gladys (Fry) Jones. Jim was an operator for Shell Oil for over 25 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville and a former member of Hope Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder. Jim was a past member of the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 and in his free time he enjoyed his days of camping, riding bicycles and barbecuing with his family. Jim was very patriotic and always was waving the American Flag as his family left his home. Most of all Jim loved his family and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Obituaries
Glen Carbon, IL
Obituaries
City
Glen Carbon, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Worden, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
Granite City, IL
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Jones
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy