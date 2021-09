Welp, there goes Harry Styles, just casually continuing to be the king of my dreams. On Wednesday night, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer paused his Love on Tour concert in Saint Paul, MN, to offer one lucky fan some dating advice, and it's exactly what I needed to hear right now as cuffing season quickly approaches. It all started when Harry scanned the crowd and spotted a poster that read "Should I text him?" in all-caps handwriting. Despite the audience's thunderous booing in response to the question, Harry seemed instantly invested and posed a worthwhile inquiry: "Is he nice to you?" he asked. A pretty apt reply from the "Treat People With Kindness" songwriter, wouldn't ya say?

