CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sevier County, TN

Nation’s largest rehabilitation center for birds of prey coming to Sevier County

By Hannah Moore
WATE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Eagle Foundation is opening a new headquarters in Kodak. On Tuesday, the group held a groundbreaking for the building. The headquarters will be seven miles from 7 Island Birding Park. According to the Executive Director of the American Eagle Foundation, Jessica Halls, it will be the nation’s largest education and rehabilitation center for birds of prey. Halls said that the rehab hospital here will be able to serve thousands of birds of prey, this is especially important because there is a need for more bird rehabs in Tennessee.

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Sevier County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Kodak, TN
Sevier County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
County
Sevier County, TN
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds Of Prey#Nation

Comments / 0

Community Policy