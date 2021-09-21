Nation’s largest rehabilitation center for birds of prey coming to Sevier County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Eagle Foundation is opening a new headquarters in Kodak. On Tuesday, the group held a groundbreaking for the building. The headquarters will be seven miles from 7 Island Birding Park. According to the Executive Director of the American Eagle Foundation, Jessica Halls, it will be the nation’s largest education and rehabilitation center for birds of prey. Halls said that the rehab hospital here will be able to serve thousands of birds of prey, this is especially important because there is a need for more bird rehabs in Tennessee.