Phasmophobia Finally Has a Single-Player Mode
In honor of Phasmophobia's one-year anniversary, developer Kinetic Games has added a big new update. Version 0.3.1.0 has gone live, giving players the ability to enjoy the game in single-player for the very first time! The change should be quite welcome for those that prefer their horror experiences solo, and it might even convince some fans of the genre to give Phasmophobia a try if they haven't already. In addition to this solo option, the new update includes a number of bug fixes, an overhaul of the game's journal, and more. Comicbook.com has the full patch notes, which can be found right here.comicbook.com
