Wilkes-barre, PA

Diversity champion Acosta to lead WB’s Multicultural Parade

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0it2uc_0c3X9f9100
Erica Acosta (center) poses with a proclamation from Wilkes-Barre mayor George Brown recognizing Saturday, Sept. 25, as ‘Erica Acosta Day.’ Acosta was named Grand Marshal in Saturday’s Multicultural Parade and Festival. With Acosta are Mayor Brown and Acosta’s daughter, Elena Victoria Munoz. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — With an extensive list of job titles and work helping grow and celebrate diversity throughout the area, Erica Acosta was a natural choice to lead Saturday’s Multicultural Parade and Festival as the Grand Marshal.

Acosta, an executive chair with the Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP and an associate director of Diversity Initiatives at Wilkes University, was formally announced as this year’s Grand Marshal by Wilkes-Barre City mayor George Brown at City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

“Every type of ethnicity we have in the city will be represented in Saturday’s festival,” Brown said. “With all of her work promoting diversity, Erica brings it all together.”

The mayor read aloud a proclamation recognizing Acosta as this year’s Grand Marshal, and also announced that the day of the festival — Saturday, Sept. 25, would be known in the city as “Erica Acosta Day.”

“This is so amazing, I’m about to cry,” Acosta said. “I never imagined anything like this could happen.”

Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., she moved to Wilkes-Barre in 2008. She graduated from Misericordia University and earned her MBA from Wilkes in May of 2020.

Acosta now lives in Forty Fort with her husband and daughter, Elena Victoria Munoz, who was right by her mother’s side while Brown read his proclamation.

She said that she was informed of her selection to lead the parade a few weeks ago.

“It’s so humbling, but I’m proud of the work I do,” Acosta said. “I have hope, I know things could be divisive sometimes but I really think we could bring everyone together.”

The Multicultural Parade and Festival is returning to the streets of Wilkes-Barre after a COVID-induced cancellation last year. The event was first held in 2017 as a way to celebrate the city’s rich, diverse population and all of the different backgrounds and traditions represented by that population.

“It’s good to have the parade back, we want to celebrate all of our residents and all of their various ethnicities and backgrounds,” Brown said.

The parade begins Saturday at 12 p.m., and the festival will last all afternoon, ending at 8 p.m. that night.

There will be good food and great music of all kinds, and Acosta said that she knows exactly what she’s looking forward to most.

“I can’t wait to dance,” she said. “I love the dancing.”

Distribution will be 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Nesbitt Park in Kingston. In honor of World Smile Day, and because everyone in NEPA loves pizza, Fork Over Love will distribute free pizzas at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in Nesbitt Park in Kingston. The drive through pizza giveaway will be held near the boat launch/parking lot in the park. Take Pierce Street to First Avenue and follow the road to the boat launch. Everyone is welcome.
In a tight vote Tuesday, Luzerne County Council decided to change the county's insurance broker next year. A county administration committee had independently screened, ranked and interviewed all four interested companies and unanimously recommended USI Insurance Services for $60,000 annually. Pittston-based...
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia city did not violate the constitutional rights of a Sons of Confederate Veterans group when it banned the Confederate battle flag from its annual parade honoring veterans of American wars, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Richard Leake and Michael Dean sued Alpharetta, an Atlanta...
Times Leader

Times Leader

