Fantasy Football Injury News: Derek Carr Injured | Will he play Week 3? How is his ankle injury

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Selene Parekh talks about the ankle injury Derek Carr suffered in Week 2 and if he’ll be ready to play in Week 3. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Derek Carr
