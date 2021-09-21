More than century old Buffalo Bill poster uncovered in Manistee

MANISTEE — What started out as a routine siding job ended up offering a glimpse into the Old West. As Jesse VanderBie, of Jack VanderBie Builder, LLC, was removing siding on a building located on 22nd Street last week, he began to uncover something special. As more siding was removed, the crew revealed a poster for Buffalo Bill's Wild West and Congress of Rough Riders of the World Show, which dates back to the 1800s.