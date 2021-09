Andrews caught all five targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 36-35 win over the Chiefs. Andrews' performance was an improvement over his three-catch outing in Week 1, but he has still yet to score a touchdown after scoring 17 over the last two seasons. It seems like Lamar Jackson is looking to go downfield more, which has resulted in more targets for Marquise Brown and the newly-acquired Sammy Watkins. Andrews will look to get his first taste of the end zone against the Lions on Sunday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO