Douglas County sees a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations remain high

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954 in a man who died after apparently being bitten by a bat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis after testing at its lab, the department said. In mid-August, a Lake County man in his 80s woke up to find a bat on his neck, the department said. The bat was captured and went on to test positive for rabies. “The individual was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but declined,” the department said in...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO