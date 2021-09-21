CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Douglas County sees a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations remain high

By DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County reported an average of 40 positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday after nearly a month of daily cases in the triple digits. The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 42 positive and presumptive coronavirus cases Saturday, 38 Sunday and 39 Monday. Three deaths were recorded in the team’s Saturday report, raising the county’s death toll to 188.

