Douglas County sees a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations remain high
Douglas County reported an average of 40 positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday after nearly a month of daily cases in the triple digits. The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 42 positive and presumptive coronavirus cases Saturday, 38 Sunday and 39 Monday. Three deaths were recorded in the team’s Saturday report, raising the county’s death toll to 188.www.nrtoday.com
Comments / 1