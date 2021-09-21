Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Drew by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley; Drew A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bradley and southwestern Drew Counties through 315 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hermitage, or 10 miles southwest of Warren, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hermitage... Green Hill Ingalls... Carmel Vick... Farmville Valley... Gravelridge Mt Olive in Bradley County... Johnsonville Sumpter... Marsden MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
