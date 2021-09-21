CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Congress must rebuild the presidency

By The Editorial Board
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Donald Trump lost the presidency, he left behind a treasure map for future American tyrants that shows them precisely how to undermine — and potentially destroy — American democracy. By constantly and shamelessly flouting anticorruption norms and laws, the former president exposed just how weak the United States’ system of checks and balances is and its desperate need for reform. And evading any accountability for now, he has proved that presidents can go so far as to foment an insurrection without facing any legal consequences.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Congress is in a chaotic scramble to pass several critical bills. Here is a cheat sheet on what we know and what we don’t

It would be quite an understatement to say the outlook on a number of important pieces of legislation on Capitol Hill is fuzzy. Members of Congress who have served for decades have no idea what the critical next 24 hours will bring. Journalists don’t either. The White House spokeswoman on Wednesday called the situation “precarious.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown

Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.The House is expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote Thursday, preventing a partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Friday.Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government's borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans. If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Republicans say Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
goodmorningamerica.com

Exclusive: Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda, supports taxing the rich

President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Presidents#American#Globe#Democrats#Republicans#The White House#Gop
NBC Philadelphia

Congress Must Raise Debt Limit by Oct. 18, Treasury Secretary Yellen Warns in New Letter as Default Looms

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Congress has just under three weeks to address the looming debt ceiling and avoid economic calamity. "We now estimate that Treasury is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by October 18," Yellen wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s behind all the drama in Congress?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The drama and deadlines driving action on Capitol Hill right now can be disorienting. Democrats are trying to pass more than $4 trillion in infrastructure and social programs at the center of President Joe Biden’s agenda — and at the same time avert a government shutdown and prevent a federal default that could send financial markets crashing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Yellen: Congress must act on debt limit by Oct. 18

In a letter to Congressional leadership sent Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. Treasury "is likely to exhaust its extraordinary measures" if Congress does not take action to suspend or raise the debt limit by Oct. 18, setting a deadline for lawmakers amid a standoff. "We now...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving toward votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while also averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances diminished for hanging onto the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections. "You know me: I'm born optimistic. I think things are going to go well. I think we're going to get it done," an upbeat Biden told reporters at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Rep. Raskin: “This was a coup organized BY the President against the VP and against Congress”

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is honing in on Trumpworld with subpoenas directed at 4 of the ex-president closest confidants. Maryland Democratic congressman and committee member Jamie Raskin tells Ali Velshi “what we’re trying to do in the Democratic party is to defend democracy itself..what that means for us in Congress is to get to the truth of the January 6th attack because that literally could be just a dress rehearsal for what we’re going to see in 2024”.Sept. 26, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Senate Republicans block bill to suspend debt limit and avert shutdown in key vote

(CNN) — Senate Republicans blocked a House-passed bill to suspend the debt limit and avert a government shutdown from advancing in the Senate on Monday. The move comes after Republicans had insisted that Democrats act alone to address the debt limit and leaves Congress without a clear plan to keep the government open with the threat of a potential shutdown looming by the end of the week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy