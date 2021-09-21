Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-22 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lake County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.alerts.weather.gov
