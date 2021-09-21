CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Flood Watch issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne. * Through Thursday morning. * Widespread showers continue with varying intensity across the region today as a new low pressure system develops over the Ohio Valley and tracks north. Greater coverage and intensity of rainfall is expected to occur over areas from the Ohio border up to the I-69 corridor. The bulk of the heavy rain potential today is expected from mid morning into early tonight. Lighter shower activity will linger through tonight into Thursday. * Rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour will be capable of storm totals in the 2 to 4 inch range with locally higher amounts possible across much of Southeast Michigan by Thursday morning.

alerts.weather.gov

