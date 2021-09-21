CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andres Gimenez sitting Tuesday for Cleveland

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Indians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against rookie left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Indians appear to be giving Gimenez a breather after he started both ends of Monday's doubleheader. He hit a solo homer in the nightcap and finished 1-for-5 on the day. Yu Chang is covering shortstop and Jose Ramirez is rotating to third base Tuesday. Franmil Reyes is serving as the Indians' designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer is playing right field and dropping to seventh in the order. Oscar Mercado is returning to the lineup to start in left field and hit second.

