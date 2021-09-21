CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary School Librarian Launches StoryWalks®, Brings Reading Outdoors

Cover picture for the articleSaint Mary School Librarian Mary Tappan is always on the hunt for a good idea. This summer she came across an innovative idea, known as StoryWalks®. StoryWalks® are a creative way to enjoy reading while spending time outdoors. They use laminated pages from a children’s book that are on signposts that create an interactive storytelling experience. They have been installed in all 50 states and in 13 countries around the world.

