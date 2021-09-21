CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Oddprophet Brings the Energy on “British Gas”

By James Dutta
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOddprophet continues to flex his creativity as a producer with “British Gas” – a tune off his upcoming EP on Never Say Die, Oracle!. Oddprophet keeps on amazing listeners with his standout production quality and his ability to push the boundaries of his own music. You can tell he is constantly challenging himself in the studio and the result is truly unique songs that no one can replicate. Last year, he graced bass lovers with the Optical Illusions EP and now he’s following up that body of work with a fresh release on Never Say Die, the Oracle EP.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
themusicuniverse.com

Latto brings ‘Big Energy’ with new single

Atlanta-based rapper Latto (formerly Mulatto) shares her melodic, catchy new single and video “Big Energy” via RCA Records. The eye-catching visual made its official broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, BET Jams & BET Hip Hop. This latest single will be on Latto’s forthcoming project coming soon. The Tom Tom...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Jamie Jones Releases ‘Handy Work’ on Hot Creations

Ahead of his set at CRSSD Festival Fall, Hot Creations mastermind Jamie Jones drops a new heater called Handy Work that excites the senses. Jamie Jones has created an empire for good times and riveting beats to serve into the minds of his fans worldwide. Earlier this year, Jamie Jones paired up with Richy Ahmed on a two-track EP, which made us curious about what he has in store for his creative flow. Now, after bringing the ultimate after-summer party in Los Angeles at Paradise in the Park and gearing up to play at CRSSD Festival Fall this Sunday in San Diego, he’s released his latest three-track EP, Handy Work on Hot Creations.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

HNTR Welcomes Fall With a Dark Techno Mix

HNTR has made a splash with his recent releases on mau5trap and will have you “Searching for Self” with this fresh fall mix. While Hunter Siegel has carved out space in the scene with his releases since 2013, the recent shift for the Canadian artist that embraces darker techno soundscapes as HNTR has allowed him further explore his sonic reaches. The past few years have seen him release a flurry of tracks under the alias on his imprint, No Neon – and after gaining praise from deadmau5 in 2020 it was only a matter of time before he appeared on mau5trap.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

1985 Celebrates Five Years with Stunning Compilation

1985 Music is doing what they do best and celebrating their massive five-year milestone with a stacked remix compilation. For anyone heavily involved in the bass music scene, Alix Perez is likely a name that you hold close to your heart. From his own solo work to being part of the infamous powerhouse duo Shades with EPROM, and all the way to his imprint 1985 Music, he’s without a doubt, one of the greatest to ever do it. Since its inception, 1985 Music has become a special platform for a multitude of talented artists featuring tunes that typically center around the 170/85 BPM range. The label recently teased fans with tracks off their latest compilation and now 5 Year Remixes is out in full.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Gas#The Optical Illusions Ep#Soundcloud
edmidentity.com

Toxic Summer Returned in Style with a Bass-Fueled Experience

Toxic Summer returned to a new location in Northern California with a banging lineup that brought some serious heat to the stage. Since its inception, Toxic Summer has become known as one of the best Bay Area raves of the summer. Brought to us by Vital Events, who also run Wobbleland, the event is normally held for two days at the San Jose Civic and features lineups filled to the brim with legends and rising stars alike. After a long wait, Toxic Summer finally returned to the Bay Area on September 17-18 but with one caveat, it would now be hosted at a new, unfamiliar venue – the Capos Event Center in Gilroy. That didn’t stop tickets from moving quickly from their diehard following of bass music lovers, and as the dates approached for the hype continued to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Gran Tierra Energy at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries (“Gran Tierra”) is a company focused on oil and gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. Gran Tierra believes in creating value for all of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Oracle
ScienceAlert

The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
VISUAL ART
edmidentity.com

UZ Drops “Focus” From Upcoming Deluxe Version of ‘Trinity’

UZ is coming in hot with the “Focus” to make things even better and to top it off he’s got a stacked deluxe edition of Trinity dropping in October. For anyone who’s a fan of the sound of trap, UZ has most likely graced your speakers. The legendary producer has been putting out a plethora of unreal, dark tunes for years, especially on his imprint Quality Good Records. Not only has the label become home to his countless tracks, but it’s also been a major platform for other talented entities in the trap music realm. Now, the iconic producer is back with a brand new single and coming soon, a deluxe edition of Trinity.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Wenzday Shows Us Why She’s “The One”

Wenzday is gaining ground in the scene with her impactful releases and performances but remains true to her family and culture. Taylor Chung is a classically trained vocalist, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that her music production under the alias Wenzday is light and ethereal. When she began producing there were two things that were channeled into nearly every track – themes of heartbreak and heavy bass sounds. While she hasn’t strayed far from heartbreak over the years, her sound has broadened in scope. Where early releases were decidedly dubstep and bass house, she’s added other styles to her discography as far as progressive house which has not only has kept her early fans satisfied but allowed her to gain new audiences as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
edmidentity.com

Saint Punk Unleashes Debut Album ‘Ouroboros’

Saint Punk’s debut album Ouroboros ventures through a depth of emotions and sounds as a reflection of this past year. Saint Punk is a name synonymous with the grunge house genre. Based in Los Angeles, the producer initially began his musical journey with a rock band before pivoting into the electronic scene, where he now sits at the top of the throne of gritty sounds. A creative beyond music, Saint Punk is strongly oriented within his own brand, often providing not just the music for his singles, but the artwork too.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Catch the Action at Lost Lands 2021 By Tuning In To Couch Lands

Can’t make it to Legend Valley for Lost Lands 2021? Tune in to Couch Lands on Twitch to catch all the action from your favorite artists!. Headbangers from all over have flocked to Legend Valley to dance with the dinos once again at Lost Lands Music Festival this year. But if you’re feeling down and out about not being able to make it to the 2021 edition to catch artists like LSDream, Dirt Monkey, Kompany, Subtronics, 12th Planet, and plenty more during the Super Bowl of bass music – have no fear! Excision and his team are giving everyone staying home all weekend a chance to catch the action during Couch Lands.
THEATER & DANCE
edmidentity.com

Skull Vision Unleashes a Monster Compilation

Kickstart your engines with Perception, the latest release from Skull Vision featuring a handful of talented up-and-coming artists. Skull Vision is a Maryland-based label that recently emerged on the scene and looks to shine a light on different styles within the realm of bass music ranging from more experimental to heavier dubstep sounds. The imprint has pressed on by releasing tracks from on-the-rise artists that bring something completely new to the table, many of which are hidden gems that you simply need to hear for yourself. This is an outlet you absolutely want to keep your eyes and ears on, and what better way to do that than with a brand new compilation, Perception, that’s packed with talent!
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Blanke Chats About His New Single “Breathe”

Blanke gets everyone jumping with his newest release on Deadbeats, “Breathe,” that sees him explore his passion for drum and bass. Blanke is a name that is quickly recognized by those in the scene. Since first releasing in 2015, the Australian artist has worked hard to create a name for himself with powerful releases and stunning sets, with the result of him earning a top spot in the hearts of his growing fanbase. Fresh off his “Boom” release on Ophelia Records and a return to the stage at Bass Canyon, Blanke is back and ready to go full speed ahead with “Breathe.”
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL Release “On My Knees” and Announce ‘Surrender’

RÜFÜS DU SOL reveals a stunning music video for “On My Knees,” the latest track from their fourth studio album Surrender due out in October. RÜFÜS DU SOL has become masters of building immersive worlds with their music over the years with soundscapes that are filled with emotional lyrics and stunning elements. From Atlas to Bloom to SOLACE, the trio clearly continued to grow with each passing studio album as they crafted up memorable tracks that pluck at the heartstrings of listeners while simultaneously making them groove away to the beat. Now, they’re gearing up for the release of their fourth studio album, Surrender, which is due out on October 21.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Getting Lost in a Dream with Crystal Skies

Crystal Skies swung by to chat about playing the brand new Lost In Dreams Festival, their recent releases, and their future in the scene. From collaborating with some of the scene’s biggest artists to releasing solo work that tugs at the heartstrings of listeners, Crystal Skies is becoming one of the most beloved duos in the scene. Their releases on Ophelia Records like Collide and Constellations have won over the hearts and souls of their growing fanbase, while more recently the duo has dropped tracks like “Cruel Summer” with Mazare and Bertie Scott, as well as two collaborations with Micah Martin, “All To You” and “We Got It” on the newly minted Lost In Dreams imprint.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

New Avicii Documentary Announced to Celebrate His Life and Music

A new documentary on the life of Avicii has been announced for release in 2023 with never-before-seen footage and interviews. Tributes honoring Avicii continue to pour in, and understandably so, as the late Tim Bergling left behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire countless artists and fans around the world. Earlier this year, it was made known that the iconic Ericsson Globe in Stockholm is now the Avicii Arena and a biography on his life is to arrive in November as well. Now, the latest to be revealed celebrating the Swedish producer is a new documentary film set to be released in 2023.
MOVIES
edmidentity.com

Cityfox Halloween Festival Drops Stunning 2021 Lineup

Dubfire, Lee Burridge, Hot Since 82, Nora En Pure, John Digweed, and more are set to play at Cityfox Halloween Festival this year!. While many plans for Halloween were dashed last year due to the pandemic, 2021 has brought forth a flurry of experiences across the US for dance music lovers to flock to. One of the most beloved among house and techno lovers, Cityfox Halloween Festival, is also set to make its grand return to the Avant Gardner in Brooklyn on October 29-30 for its third edition.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy