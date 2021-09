TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric says the Wednesday night fire that knocked out two generating units could affect your bills. One of the generators at the complex at Irvington and Palo Verde may be down for repairs for about a month. It’s not clear how long the other unit affected will be down for repairs. The power company does have other generators to make up for most of the loss but it will probably have to buy more power from the regional power sharing grid.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO