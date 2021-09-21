CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA asks commuters for feedback on subway, LIRR, Metro-North service

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pugYT_0c3X4GAL00

NEW YORK CITY — Have some gripes about subway service? The MTA wants to hear from you.

The transportation authority on Tuesday launched an all-agency customer satisfaction and COVID-19 travel survey.

No. 7 subway service suspended again between Queens, Manhattan amid signal fixes

MTA officials say they are looking for customer feedback about their experiences on the subway as well as on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad. It’s the first time the survey has been expanded to include the two commuter railroads.

Survey questions span several categories, including wait times, station cleanliness and safety.

“Past [survey] results have been used to focus on areas where customers had concerns, and recent ridership records prove that those concerns are being heard,” MTA Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer said in a statement Tuesday. “That is why we are expanding the survey’s reach to include our commuter railroads, to ensure our customer experience across the board is as strong as possible.”

The online survey, which is available in nine languages, will be open for submissions through Oct. 4.

To fill out the survey, visist mta.info/survey .

