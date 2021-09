Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks’ “Deathloop,” exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 and PC, is a hard game to describe. In the run-up to its release, quick-hit commercials that seemed to feature little to no actual gameplay made it look like something pretty traditional and familiar, although fans of Arkane’s ambitious “Dishonored” games knew that was unlikely. What was “Deathloop”? The advance buzz described a saga in which the player had to kill eight enemies over a series of repeating days a la “Groundhog Day” or “Edge of Tomorrow.” It sounded a bit like “Hitman.” But maybe with the roguelike elements of something like “Returnal”? Not exactly. With a mod, tongue-in-cheek style and original gameplay, it is one of those truly fun games that borrows little bits and pieces from inspirations but forms them into something that feels fresh again. It’s still incredibly difficult to explain this game to people even after I've played it for hours—that’s a good thing.

