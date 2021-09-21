CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Northam announces Appalachian Regional grants totaling more than $2.5M to help Virginia communities

By Eddie Callahan
WDBJ7.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WDBJ) - A handful of new grants were issued totaling more than $2.5M to help entrepreneurship, workforce development, and infrastructure throughout Virginia communities. Governor Ralph Northam delivered the announcement Tuesday regarding the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnership for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative. “ARC’s POWER initiative will...

www.wdbj7.com

