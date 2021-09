Twitch has struck a deal with the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), but it still wouldn’t give streamers access to songs they can legally use. In fact, as Billboard points out, it’s not a licensing deal at all. According to the publication, the Amazon-owned livestreaming service made a financial settlement for past usage of licensed music on the platform. Twitch has also told creators in an email that it’s putting together a new process that publishers and right holders can use to report content.

