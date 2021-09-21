Plans for Washington Ballpark Renovation to be Reviewed by State Representatives
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Representatives from the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee will visit the Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes, Wednesday. The group will be touring the facility in an effort to learn about proposed renovations to the park. The city of Detroit Lakes is asking for more than $1 million in state funds to preserve and rehabilitate the historic ballfield and grandstand.lakesarearadio.net
