The San Francisco 49ers signed running back Jacques Patrick from the Cincinnati Bengals to their practice squad. Patrick signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent last year and spent the entire 2020 season on the team's practice squad. Prior to signing with the Bengals, Patrick rushed for 254 yards on 60 carries with 2 touchdowns in five XFL games. Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), Trey Sermon (concussion), and JaMycal Hasty (ankle) all suffered injuries in Week 2 and have uncertain statuses for the 49ers' upcoming matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Patrick could wind up playing a meaningful role for San Francisco if the rest of the backfield remains banged up heading into the weekend.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO